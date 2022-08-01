We have all of the known answers for the Animal symbol of Cancer crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Animal Symbol Of Cancer Crossword Answer

The answer to the Animal symbol of Cancer crossword clue is:

CRAB (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 1, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Animal symbol of Cancer Crossword Clue FAQ

What is CRAB?

A crab is a crustacean, found on seashores. They have stalked eyes and five pairs of legs, with the first pair being pincers which can vary in size depending on the species.

