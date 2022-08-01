We have all of the known answers for the Animal symbol of Aries crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Animal Symbol Of Aries Crossword Answer

The answer to the Animal symbol of Aries crossword clue is:

RAM (3 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 1, 2022 in the NYT Mini.

Animal symbol of Aries Crossword Clue FAQ

What is RAM?

A ram is a male sheep or goat. The word can also be used as a noun for a tool for forcing or driving something by impact. It can also be a verb meaning to strike or drive against with a heavy impact, or undergo damage or destruction on impact.

