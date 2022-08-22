We have all of the known answers for the À la ___ (from the menu) crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

À La ___ (from The Menu) Crossword Answer

The answer to the À la ___ (from the menu) crossword clue is:

CARTE (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 22, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

What is CARTE?

À la carte is the practice of ordering individual dishes from a menu in a restaurant, as opposed to table d’hôte where a set menu is provided.

