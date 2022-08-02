We have all of the known answers for the ___ vide (cooking technique) crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Stuck on today’s crossword clue and need a bit of help? This guide will talk you through what the answer is for today’s crossword clue and the letter count to help you complete the puzzle. Everyone is bound to come across a crossword clue that they just can’t figure out, and there’s nothing wrong with seeking out some guidance when this does happen. Don’t let that one pesky clue get in the way of your daily crossword glory! So, without further ado, let’s dive into the answers.

The complete list of answers to the ___ vide (cooking technique) crossword clue can be found below. In instances where more than one answer is provided, it’s because the clue is used in multiple puzzles. To ensure you’ve got the right one for your puzzle, we recommend checking the letter count to make sure it fits in the grid.

___ Vide (cooking Technique) Crossword Answer

The answer to the ___ vide (cooking technique) crossword clue is:

SOUS (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 2, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

___ vide (cooking technique) Crossword Clue FAQ

What is SOUS?

Sous vide is a cooking technique especially for meat and fish which involves vacuum-sealing and immersing it in warm water. It’s also known as low temperature long time cooking.

