“___ Is Life” Crossword Answer

The answer to the “___ is life” crossword clue is:

SUCH (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 2, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

“___ is life” Crossword Clue FAQ

What is SUCH?

Such is life is a saying meaning that life is the way it is and it cannot be changed. For example, you might say ‘We’ve faced a number of problems in recent years, but such is life.’

