Have a peek at the answer to the Wild guesses crossword clue and make sure to double-check the letter count to ensure it’ll fit in your grid. If you see multiple answers provided, it’s because the clue has been used in a few different puzzles. That’s where making sure the letter count matches your puzzle is important, so you don’t accidentally write in the wrong answer.

Wild Guesses Crossword Answer

The answer to the Wild guesses crossword clue is:

STABS (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 13, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Wild guesses Crossword Clue FAQ

What is STABS?

Stabs means to thrust a knife or other sharp-pointed object in a forward motion. This differs from a slash, where you’d swing the knife in a horizontal motion. You might stab an animal or person to wound or kill them, though we don’t recommend the latter.

