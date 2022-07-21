We have all of the known answers for the White bills in Monopoly crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Looking for today’s crossword clue answer? Fear not, there’s nothing wrong with seeking out a bit of help to assist you in cracking that particularly pesky clue, and that’s where we come in to help. This guide will talk you through everything you need to know to crack today’s puzzle, including the letter count, so you can have all the bragging rights in your office.

Take a look below to find the answer to White bills in Monopoly crossword clue. Make sure to check the letter count, whack it in your grid if it’s correct, and just like that you’ll be ready to move onto some of the other answers. When you get one, other answers can become much easier to get thanks to letters that show up in both words. Fingers crossed this helps you on your way to completing it!

White Bills In Monopoly Crossword Answer

The answer to the White bills in Monopoly crossword clue is:

ONES (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 21, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

White bills in Monopoly Crossword Clue FAQ

What is ONES?

Ones is essentially slang for a one dollar bill. These are the white bills in Monopoly, and are the lowest denomination of money in the game.

