We have all of the known answers for the “… whatever you say” crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Completing a crossword is a fun and rewarding way to test out your critical thinking and vocabulary skills. Of course, despite how great you think you are at them, there’s going to come a time where a clue just leaves you completely stumped. Fear not, though, as we’re here to help with the answer for today’s crossword clue, along with the letter count, so you can complete the puzzle and have all the bragging rights over your friends. Don’t worry, we won’t tell anyone.

The answer to “… whatever you say” crossword clue is listed below. By using this answer, you can fill in that part of your grid, which may then give you more hints at other clues you’ve been having trouble trying to figure out the answer to. Just one answer can have a knock-on effect in a crossword and lead to a solution streak. We’re not sure if that’s a term in the crossword world, but it should be.

“… Whatever You Say” Crossword Answer

The answer to the “… whatever you say” crossword clue is:

OKAY (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 19, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

“… whatever you say” Crossword Clue FAQ

What is OKAY?

When someone says ‘whatever you say,’ they’re basically just accepting the other person’s point of view in order to stop the argument or discussion from continuing. In that sense, it can be an alternative way of saying ‘okay.

Okay is used to express agreement or acceptance, or that something is satisfactory but not necessarily good.

