We have all of the known answers for the Waiter’s jotting crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

You know what they say, completing a crossword a day keeps the doctor a way. In fact, I don’t think anyone actually says that, but it’s still an enjoyable brain workout that’ll test your vocabulary skills and general knowledge. From time to time, though, you’ll come across a crossword clue that you just can’t figure out. That’s where we come to the rescue, as this guide will give you the answer for today’s crossword clue, as well as the letter count, to help you complete the entire puzzle.

You can find the answer to Waiter’s jotting crossword clue below for today’s crossword puzzle. Make sure you double-check the letter count, found to the right of the answer, to make sure it’ll fit in the grid of your puzzle. The last thing you want to do is make an error in pen and messing up your tidy grid.

Waiter’s Jotting Crossword Answer

The answer to the Waiter’s jotting crossword clue is:

ORDER (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 15, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Waiter’s Jotting Crossword Clue FAQ

What is ORDER?

In this context, an order is something that a waiter would take at a restaurant, normally for food or drinks. Outside of this context, an order is generally an authoritative command or instruction. It can also be the arrangement or disposition of people or things in relation to each other according to a particular sequence, pattern, or method.

Hopefully this should send you on your way to completing today’s crossword. For more like this, be sure to check out Twinfinite’s crossword clue section. Looking for more daily puzzle game guides? We’ve got you covered with Wordle answer, Heardle answer, Jumble answer and Byrdle clue and answer guides to help you keep your streaks going.