Van Dyke, French Fork And Garibaldi Are Styles Of It Crossword Answer

The answer to the Van Dyke, French Fork and Garibaldi are styles of it crossword clue is:

BEARD (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 13, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Van Dyke, French Fork and Garibaldi are styles of it Crossword Clue FAQ

What is BEARD?

A bear is a noun for the growth of hair on a person’s chin and lower cheeks of a man’s face.

