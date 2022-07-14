We have all of the known answers for the “Tosca” or “Turandot” crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Go ahead and throw in the answer to “Tosca” or “Turandot” crossword clue shown below into your crossword grid for today’s puzzle. If there’s more than one answer below, it’s because the same clue has been used across various different puzzles. The best thing to do in these cases is to double-check the letter count. That way, you’ll know that it’ll definitely fit your grid before you go writing it in.

“Tosca” Or “Turandot” Crossword Answer

The answer to the “Tosca” or “Turandot” crossword clue is:

OPERA (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 14, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

“Tosca” or “Turandot” Crossword Clue FAQ

What is OPERA?

An Opera is a dramatic work in one or more acts, set to music for singers and instrumentalists. It’s also a genre of classical music, based on this very type of dramatic work.

