We have all of the known answers for the Took illegally crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Completing a daily crossword puzzle can be a great way to test your brain, improve your vocabulary and pass a bit of time on your commutes to and from work. There’s always going to be one pesky crossword clue, though, that goes and ruins your fun. Well, Twinfinite is here to help you out, as we’ll give you today’s crossword clue to help you complete the puzzle.

Go ahead and throw in the answer to Took illegally crossword clue shown below into your crossword grid for today’s puzzle. If there’s more than one answer below, it’s because the same clue has been used across various different puzzles. The best thing to do in these cases is to double-check the letter count. That way, you’ll know that it’ll definitely fit your grid before you go writing it in.

Took Illegally Crossword Answer

The answer to the Took illegally crossword clue is:

STOLE (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 14, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Took illegally Crossword Clue FAQ

What is STOLE?

Stole is the past tense form of the verb steal, meaning to take something that is not yours, illegally. A Stole can also be a long, narrow piece of cloth or fur worn around the shoulders, such as a scarf or shawl.

