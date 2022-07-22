We have all of the known answers for the Swine crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Stuck on today’s crossword clue and need a bit of help? This guide will talk you through what the answer is for today’s crossword clue and the letter count to help you complete the puzzle. Everyone is bound to come across a crossword clue that they just can’t figure out, and there’s nothing wrong with seeking out some guidance when this does happen. Don’t let that one pesky clue get in the way of your daily crossword glory! So, without further ado, let’s dive into the answers.

Take a look below to find the answer to Swine crossword clue. Make sure to check the letter count, whack it in your grid if it’s correct, and just like that you’ll be ready to move onto some of the other answers. When you get one, other answers can become much easier to get thanks to letters that show up in both words. Fingers crossed this helps you on your way to completing it!

Swine Crossword Answer

The answer to the Swine crossword clue is:

PIGS (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 22, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Swine Crossword Clue FAQ

What is PIGS?

Pigs are little pink, hoofed mammals with bristly hair, a flat, short snout, and a small tail. You may also refer to someone as being a pig who is greedy, dirty, or unpleasant.

