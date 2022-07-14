We have all of the known answers for the Sondheim’s “___ the Woods” crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Sondheim’s “___ The Woods” Crossword Answer

The answer to the Sondheim’s “___ the Woods” crossword clue is:

INTO (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 14, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Sondheim’s “___ the Woods” Crossword Clue FAQ

What is INTO?

Into is a preposition expressing movement or action with the result that someone or something becomes enclosed or surrounded by something else. For example, you might put something into a fridge, or you’d pack your belongings into boxes. It can also be used to suggest that you’re collided with something, like crashing into a wall.

Sondheim’s Into the Woods was a 1987 musical with the music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

