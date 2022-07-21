We have all of the known answers for the Seeps out crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Video games are great, but few can really put your brain to the test like a good ol’ fashioned crossword puzzle. Even better, there’s a new one to try your hand at each and every day. Not every crossword clue is made equal, though. Some can be far harder than others and that can lead to you looking for help. Well, you’re in luck, as that’s exactly why we’ve put together the answer for today’s crossword clue to give you a helping hand.

Below, you’ll find a complete list of answers to the Seeps out crossword clue. If there are more than one answer listed, it’s because the same clue’s used across various different puzzles. Where this happens, the top answer is the one correct for this puzzle. The best way to check this for yourself is to take a look at the letter count and make sure it fits in the grid.

Seeps Out Crossword Answer

The answer to the Seeps out crossword clue is:

OOZES (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 21, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Seeps out Crossword Clue FAQ

What is OOZES?

Oozes is a word meaning to slowly trickle or seep out of something. For example, you may say the chocolate fondant was oozing out of the middle of the pudding.

Hopefully this should send you on your way to completing today’s crossword. For more like this, be sure to check out Twinfinite’s crossword clue section. Looking for more daily puzzle game guides? We’ve got you covered with Wordle answer, Heardle answer, Jumble answer and Byrdle clue and answer guides to help you keep your streaks going.