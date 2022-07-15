We have all of the known answers for the Rhythmic beat of the 1-Across crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Rhythmic Beat Of The 1-Across Crossword Answer

The answer to the Rhythmic beat of the 1-Across crossword clue is:

PULSE (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 15, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Rhythmic beat of the 1-Across Crossword Clue FAQ

What is PULSE?

The rhythmic beat of the heart is known as your pulse, a throbbing of the arteries as blood is propelled through them, typically as felt in the wrists or neck.

A pulse can also be a single vibration or short burst of sound, electric current, light, or other wave.

