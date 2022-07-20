We have all of the known answers for the Relative through marriage crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Is there a better feeling than cracking the daily crossword puzzle? Quite possibly, but for all intents and purposes, we’re saying no, because we love those pesky word-based conundrums. Of course, there’s always going to be one crossword clue that just completely stumps you, and you’re left scratching your head trying to figure out what word it’s actually eluding to. In this guide, we’ll talk you through the answer for today’s crossword clue to help you continue on with your daily dose of word-based puzzle fun.

Below, you’ll find a complete list of answers to the Relative through marriage crossword clue. If there are more than one answer listed, it’s because the same clue’s used across various different puzzles. Where this happens, the top answer is the one correct for this puzzle. The best way to check this for yourself is to take a look at the letter count and make sure it fits in the grid.

Relative Through Marriage Crossword Answer

The answer to the Relative through marriage crossword clue is:

INLAW (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 20, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Relative through marriage Crossword Clue FAQ

What is INLAW?

An in-law is a relative by marriage and especially the mother or father of a person’s husband or wife.

