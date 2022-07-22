We have all of the known answers for the Pet that enjoys basking in a patch of sunlight crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Is there a better feeling than cracking the daily crossword puzzle? Quite possibly, but for all intents and purposes, we’re saying no, because we love those pesky word-based conundrums. Of course, there’s always going to be one crossword clue that just completely stumps you, and you’re left scratching your head trying to figure out what word it’s actually eluding to. In this guide, we’ll talk you through the answer for today’s crossword clue to help you continue on with your daily dose of word-based puzzle fun.

The answer to Pet that enjoys basking in a patch of sunlight crossword clue is listed below. By using this answer, you can fill in that part of your grid, which may then give you more hints at other clues you’ve been having trouble trying to figure out the answer to. Just one answer can have a knock-on effect in a crossword and lead to a solution streak. We’re not sure if that’s a term in the crossword world, but it should be.

Pet That Enjoys Basking In A Patch Of Sunlight Crossword Answer

The answer to the Pet that enjoys basking in a patch of sunlight crossword clue is:

CAT (3 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 22, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Pet that enjoys basking in a patch of sunlight Crossword Clue FAQ

What is CAT?

A cat is a type of mammal, though the ones that we know most commonly are the domesticated ones that live in our homes. They purr, have whiskers and soft fur and can meow a lot, too.

Hopefully this should send you on your way to completing today’s crossword. For more like this, be sure to check out Twinfinite’s crossword clue section. Looking for more daily puzzle game guides? We’ve got you covered with Wordle answer, Heardle answer, Jumble answer and Byrdle clue and answer guides to help you keep your streaks going.