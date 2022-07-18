We have all of the known answers for the Library ID crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Is there a better feeling than cracking the daily crossword puzzle? Quite possibly, but for all intents and purposes, we’re saying no, because we love those pesky word-based conundrums. Of course, there’s always going to be one crossword clue that just completely stumps you, and you’re left scratching your head trying to figure out what word it’s actually eluding to. In this guide, we’ll talk you through the answer for today’s crossword clue to help you continue on with your daily dose of word-based puzzle fun.

You can find the answer to Library ID crossword clue below for today’s crossword puzzle. Make sure you double-check the letter count, found to the right of the answer, to make sure it’ll fit in the grid of your puzzle. The last thing you want to do is make an error in pen and messing up your tidy grid.

Library ID Crossword Answer

The answer to the Library ID crossword clue is:

ISBN (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 18, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Library ID Crossword Clue FAQ

What is ISBN?

ISBN is short for International Standard Book Number. These were 10 digits in length up until the end of December 2006, but became 13 digits in length from 2007 onwards.

Hopefully this should send you on your way to completing today’s crossword. For more like this, be sure to check out Twinfinite’s crossword clue section. Looking for more daily puzzle game guides? We’ve got you covered with Wordle answer, Heardle answer, Jumble answer and Byrdle clue and answer guides to help you keep your streaks going.