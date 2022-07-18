We have all of the known answers for the Library carrel, essentially crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Completing a daily crossword puzzle can be a great way to test your brain, improve your vocabulary and pass a bit of time on your commutes to and from work. There’s always going to be one pesky crossword clue, though, that goes and ruins your fun. Well, Twinfinite is here to help you out, as we’ll give you today’s crossword clue to help you complete the puzzle.

Below, you’ll find a complete list of answers to the Library carrel, essentially crossword clue. If there are more than one answer listed, it’s because the same clue’s used across various different puzzles. Where this happens, the top answer is the one correct for this puzzle. The best way to check this for yourself is to take a look at the letter count and make sure it fits in the grid.

Library Carrel, Essentially Crossword Answer

The answer to the Library carrel, essentially crossword clue is:

DESK (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 18, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Library carrel, essentially Crossword Clue FAQ

What is DESK?

Desk is a piece of furniture with a flat or sloping surface and typically with drawers, at which one can read, write, or do other work.

Just like that, you’ve got the crossword clue answer you were looking for. If you found this guide handy, we’ve got more daily puzzles guides to help you out like today’s Heardle answer, Byrdle clue and answer, Wordle answer, and the classic, Jumble answer.