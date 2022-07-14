We have all of the known answers for the “Keep it down!” crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

“Keep It Down!” Crossword Answer

The answer to the “Keep it down!” crossword clue is:

HUSH (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 14, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

“Keep it down!” Crossword Clue FAQ

What is HUSH?

Hush is a verb meaning to make someone be quiet or stop talking. It can also be a noun meaning a silence. For example, you could say a hush fell upon the crowd at Wimbledon as one of the player’s got ready to serve.

