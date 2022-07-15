We have all of the known answers for the Jumping ability, slangily crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Jumping Ability, Slangily Crossword Answer

The answer to the Jumping ability, slangily crossword clue is:

HOPS (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 15, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Jumping ability, slangily Crossword Clue FAQ

What is HOPS?

Hops is a verb used for when a person moves by jumping on one foot. It’s also an informal verb meaning to pass quickly from one place to another.

