Homophone Of Scents, Cense And Cents Crossword Answer

The answer to the Homophone of scents, cense and cents crossword clue is:

SENSE (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 18, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Homophone of scents, cense and cents Crossword Clue FAQ

What is SENSE?

Sense is a faculty by which the body perceives an external stimulus; one of the faculties of sight, smell, hearing, taste, and touch.

