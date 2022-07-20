We have all of the known answers for the Floor cleaners crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Completing a daily crossword puzzle can be a great way to test your brain, improve your vocabulary and pass a bit of time on your commutes to and from work. There’s always going to be one pesky crossword clue, though, that goes and ruins your fun. Well, Twinfinite is here to help you out, as we’ll give you today’s crossword clue to help you complete the puzzle.

The complete list of answers to the Floor cleaners crossword clue can be found below. In instances where more than one answer is provided, it’s because the clue is used in multiple puzzles. To ensure you’ve got the right one for your puzzle, we recommend checking the letter count to make sure it fits in the grid.

Floor Cleaners Crossword Answer

The answer to the Floor cleaners crossword clue is:

MOPS (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 20, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Floor cleaners Crossword Clue FAQ

What is MOPS?

Mops are an implement consisting of a bundle of thick loose strings or a sponge attached to a handle, used for wiping floors or other surfaces. It’s one of the most valuable tools of a cleaner or janitor’s trade.

