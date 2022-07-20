We have all of the known answers for the Flier that you might take? crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Is there a better feeling than cracking the daily crossword puzzle? Quite possibly, but for all intents and purposes, we’re saying no, because we love those pesky word-based conundrums. Of course, there’s always going to be one crossword clue that just completely stumps you, and you’re left scratching your head trying to figure out what word it’s actually eluding to. In this guide, we’ll talk you through the answer for today’s crossword clue to help you continue on with your daily dose of word-based puzzle fun.

Have a peek at the answer to the Flier that you might take? crossword clue and make sure to double-check the letter count to ensure it’ll fit in your grid. If you see multiple answers provided, it’s because the clue has been used in a few different puzzles. That’s where making sure the letter count matches your puzzle is important, so you don’t accidentally write in the wrong answer.

Flier That You Might Take? Crossword Answer

The answer to the Flier that you might take? crossword clue is:

PLANE (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 20, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Flier that you might take? Crossword Clue FAQ

What is PLANE?

A plane is an abbreviation for an aeroplane, something that travels through the air with wings and a weight greater than that of the air it displaces.

Plane can also mean a flat surface on which a straight line joining any two points on it would wholly lie, or a level of existence, thought, or development.

