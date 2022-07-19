We have all of the known answers for the Feeling sore crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Video games are great, but few can really put your brain to the test like a good ol’ fashioned crossword puzzle. Even better, there’s a new one to try your hand at each and every day. Not every crossword clue is made equal, though. Some can be far harder than others and that can lead to you looking for help. Well, you’re in luck, as that’s exactly why we’ve put together the answer for today’s crossword clue to give you a helping hand.

Have a peek at the answer to the Feeling sore crossword clue and make sure to double-check the letter count to ensure it’ll fit in your grid. If you see multiple answers provided, it’s because the clue has been used in a few different puzzles. That’s where making sure the letter count matches your puzzle is important, so you don’t accidentally write in the wrong answer.

Feeling Sore Crossword Answer

The answer to the Feeling sore crossword clue is:

ACHY (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 19, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Feeling sore Crossword Clue FAQ

What is ACHY?

Achy is an adjective for a continuous dull pain. For example, you may say that you’ve got an achy ankle if you’ve twisted or turned it awkwardly.

