End of a wedding speech crossword clue

Stuck on today's crossword clue and need a bit of help?

Crossword clues can sometimes have more than one answers because the same clue can be used in a number of different puzzles.

End Of A Wedding Speech Crossword Answer

The answer to the End of a wedding speech crossword clue is:

TOAST (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 19, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

End of a wedding speech Crossword Clue FAQ

What is TOAST?

A toast is a noun for a call to a gathering of people to raise their glasses and drink together in honour of a person or thing, or an instance of drinking in this way. It can also be the name for bread when it is exposed to a gentle heat and turns crispy and brown.

