Electronica Instrument Crossword Answer

The answer to the Electronica instrument crossword clue is:

SYNTH (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 22, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Electronica instrument Crossword Clue FAQ

What is SYNTH?

Synth is short for a synthesized which is an electronic instrument operated by a keyboard which can play a variety of sounds by combining and generating signals of different frequencies.

