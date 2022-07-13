We have all of the known answers for the Dots on a subway map crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Dots On A Subway Map Crossword Answer

The answer to the Dots on a subway map crossword clue is:

STOPS (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 13, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Dots on a subway map Crossword Clue FAQ

What is STOPS?

Stops is a verb meaning to come to an end or cease to happen. In the context of the Subway, these are the stations that you’d arrive at on the journey.

