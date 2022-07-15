We have all of the known answers for the Disc golf obstacle crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Stuck on today’s crossword clue and need a bit of help? This guide will talk you through what the answer is for today’s crossword clue and the letter count to help you complete the puzzle. Everyone is bound to come across a crossword clue that they just can’t figure out, and there’s nothing wrong with seeking out some guidance when this does happen. Don’t let that one pesky clue get in the way of your daily crossword glory! So, without further ado, let’s dive into the answers.

Have a peek at the answer to the Disc golf obstacle crossword clue and make sure to double-check the letter count to ensure it’ll fit in your grid. If you see multiple answers provided, it’s because the clue has been used in a few different puzzles. That’s where making sure the letter count matches your puzzle is important, so you don’t accidentally write in the wrong answer.

Disc Golf Obstacle Crossword Answer

The answer to the Disc golf obstacle crossword clue is:

TREE (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 15, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Disc golf obstacle Crossword Clue FAQ

What is TREE?

Though it doesn’t really need explanation, a tree is a noun for a woody perennial plant, typically having a trunk. These can grow incredible large such as Redwoods.

If you found this crossword clue guide helpful, be sure to check out more of Twinfinite’s crossword clue answer guides here. We’ve also got today’s Wordle answer, Heardle answer, Byrdle clue and answer, and Jumble answer, too.