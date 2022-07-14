We have all of the known answers for the Dangerous mammal in the Nile River crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Dangerous Mammal In The Nile River Crossword Answer

The answer to the Dangerous mammal in the Nile River crossword clue is:

HIPPO (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 14, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Dangerous mammal in the Nile River Crossword Clue FAQ

What is HIPPO?

A Hippo is a large, thick-skinned semiaquatic African mammal, with huge jaws and tusks. The word itself has Greek and Latin origins, and roughly translates as river horse.

