We have all of the known answers for the Contented sounds from 1-Across crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Looking for today’s crossword clue answer? Fear not, there’s nothing wrong with seeking out a bit of help to assist you in cracking that particularly pesky clue, and that’s where we come in to help. This guide will talk you through everything you need to know to crack today’s puzzle, including the letter count, so you can have all the bragging rights in your office.

Go ahead and throw in the answer to Contented sounds from 1-Across crossword clue shown below into your crossword grid for today’s puzzle. If there’s more than one answer below, it’s because the same clue has been used across various different puzzles. The best thing to do in these cases is to double-check the letter count. That way, you’ll know that it’ll definitely fit your grid before you go writing it in.

Contented Sounds From 1-Across Crossword Answer

The answer to the Contented sounds from 1-Across crossword clue is:

PURRS (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 22, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Contented sounds from 1-Across Crossword Clue FAQ

What is PURRS?

Purrs are the sounds that a cat makes when it’s happy or content. This often happens when it’s being stroked, or if it’s just very comfortable.

In need of more crossword clue guides? Head on over to Twinfinite’s crossword section to find more of exactly that. We’ve even got Heardle answer, Jumble answer, Byrdle clue and answer and Wordle answer guides which are updated on a daily basis to help you keep your streaks going strong.