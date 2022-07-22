We have all of the known answers for the Comic book installment crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Completing a daily crossword puzzle can be a great way to test your brain, improve your vocabulary and pass a bit of time on your commutes to and from work. There’s always going to be one pesky crossword clue, though, that goes and ruins your fun. Well, Twinfinite is here to help you out, as we’ll give you today’s crossword clue to help you complete the puzzle.

The complete list of answers to the Comic book installment crossword clue can be found below. In instances where more than one answer is provided, it’s because the clue is used in multiple puzzles. To ensure you’ve got the right one for your puzzle, we recommend checking the letter count to make sure it fits in the grid.

Comic Book Installment Crossword Answer

The answer to the Comic book installment crossword clue is:

ISSUE (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 22, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Comic book installment Crossword Clue FAQ

What is ISSUE?

An issue is an important topic or problem for debate or discussion. It can also be an entry in a series of something, most commonly journals, comics, or other regularly released written work.

