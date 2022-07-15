We have all of the known answers for the Blow, as a volcano crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Stuck on today’s crossword clue and need a bit of help? This guide will talk you through what the answer is for today’s crossword clue and the letter count to help you complete the puzzle. Everyone is bound to come across a crossword clue that they just can’t figure out, and there’s nothing wrong with seeking out some guidance when this does happen. Don’t let that one pesky clue get in the way of your daily crossword glory! So, without further ado, let’s dive into the answers.

You can find the answer to Blow, as a volcano crossword clue below for today’s crossword puzzle. Make sure you double-check the letter count, found to the right of the answer, to make sure it’ll fit in the grid of your puzzle. The last thing you want to do is make an error in pen and messing up your tidy grid.

Blow, As A Volcano Crossword Answer

The answer to the Blow, as a volcano crossword clue is:

ERUPT (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 15, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Blow, as a volcano Crossword Clue FAQ

What is ERUPT?

When a volcano erupts, it means it has become active and ejects gases, ash, and lava. The amount of this can vary depending on the size of the volcano.

Erupt can also be used out of context of a volcano and means to break out suddenly and dramatically.

