Bandai Namco Announces Internal Systems Have Been Hacked

Bandai Namco has announced via press release that part of its internal systems related to the Asian region have been hacked and the company is currently investigating.

According to the announcement, the unauthorized access involved the internal systems of several companies of the group in the Asian region excluding Japan, and there is the possibility that customer information has been leaked.

That being said, the possibly leaked customer information is related to the Toys and Hobby business, which means that the Digital Business (which includes video games) should not be affected.

The Tokyo-based company is still investigating the existence of leaks and the scope of the damage done by the hackers. It also promises to disclose the results of said investigation as appropriate and to work with external organizations to improve its security.

Below you can read the full statement:

“On July 3, 2022, Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. confirmed that it experienced an unauthorized access by third party to the internal systems of several Group companies in Asian regions (excluding Japan). After we confirmed the unauthorized access, we have taken measures such as blocking access to the servers to prevent the damage from spreading. In addition, there is a possibility that customer information related to the Toys and Hobby Business in Asian regions (excluding Japan) was included in the servers and PCs, and we are currently identifying the status about existence of leakage, scope of the damage, and investigating the cause. We will continue to investigate the cause of this incident and will disclose the investigation results as

appropriate. We will also work with external organizations to strengthen security throughout the Group and take measures to prevent recurrence. We offer our sincerest apologies to everyone involved for any complications or concerns caused by this

incident”

In other Bandai Namco news, the company recently established the Bandai Namco Aces studio to work on high-quality games including the next Ace Combat.

