We have all of the known answers for the Apps are found on it crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

You know what they say, completing a crossword a day keeps the doctor a way. In fact, I don’t think anyone actually says that, but it’s still an enjoyable brain workout that’ll test your vocabulary skills and general knowledge. From time to time, though, you’ll come across a crossword clue that you just can’t figure out. That’s where we come to the rescue, as this guide will give you the answer for today’s crossword clue, as well as the letter count, to help you complete the entire puzzle.

You can find the answer to Apps are found on it crossword clue below for today’s crossword puzzle. Make sure you double-check the letter count, found to the right of the answer, to make sure it’ll fit in the grid of your puzzle. The last thing you want to do is make an error in pen and messing up your tidy grid.

Apps Are Found On It Crossword Answer

The answer to the Apps are found on it crossword clue is:

PHONE (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 14, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Apps are found on it Crossword Clue FAQ

What is PHONE?

Though it likely needs no explanation given how significant a part they play in our day-to-day lives, a phone is a device used to communicate with someone and is an abbreviation of telephone. Now that we’re in the era of smartphones, these devices tend to be capable of doing far more than just phoning someone else, though.

Just like that, you’ve got the crossword clue answer you were looking for. If you found this guide handy, we’ve got more daily puzzles guides to help you out like today’s Heardle answer, Byrdle clue and answer, Wordle answer, and the classic, Jumble answer.