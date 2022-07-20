We have all of the known answers for the Andean pack animal crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Completing a daily crossword puzzle can be a great way to test your brain, improve your vocabulary and pass a bit of time on your commutes to and from work. There’s always going to be one pesky crossword clue, though, that goes and ruins your fun. Well, Twinfinite is here to help you out, as we’ll give you today’s crossword clue to help you complete the puzzle.

The answer to Andean pack animal crossword clue is listed below. By using this answer, you can fill in that part of your grid, which may then give you more hints at other clues you’ve been having trouble trying to figure out the answer to. Just one answer can have a knock-on effect in a crossword and lead to a solution streak. We’re not sure if that’s a term in the crossword world, but it should be.

Andean Pack Animal Crossword Answer

The answer to the Andean pack animal crossword clue is:

LLAMA (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 20, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Andean pack animal Crossword Clue FAQ

What is LLAMA?

A llama is a domesticated pack animal of the camel family found in the Andes, best known for its soft woolly fleece. They have a long neck and prominent front teeth, giving them a distinctive look.

