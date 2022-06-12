High On Life From The Co-Creator of Rick & Morty Announced for Xbox and PC

During today’s Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, High on Life was revealed to be coming to Xbox Series S|X and PC in Oct. 2022. Interestingly, the game has been written and voiced by Justin Roiland, the co-creator behind the popular adult TV show Rick & Morty.

Go ahead and take a gander at the announcement video down below:

As you can see in the footage above, High on Life appears to be a bonkers blend of first-person adventure with shooting mechanics and a myriad of bizarre extraterrestrials who can talk.

From what we can gather, in this bizarre world, human beings are being sold as drugs (yep, you read that right), and you’re task is to stop the evil overlords from their drug-addled masterplan of world domination.

For more information, here’s an official description from the developer:

From the mind of Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) comes High On Life. Humanity is being threatened by an alien cartel who wants to use them as drugs. It’s up to you to rescue and partner with charismatic, talking guns, take down Garmantuous and his gang, and save the world!

Stay tuned for more coverage from the Xbox & Bethesda Games showcase here at Twinfinite, and for more content, feel free to peruse the relevant links down below.

High on Life launches on Xbox Series X|S and PC in Oct. 2022.

