GTA Online Offers Bonuses for Executives, Free Armored Kuruma, & More

It’s Thursday, so you know what that means: another great week of incentives for GTA Online players. This time, it is all about the Executives, as Rockstar is offering extra GTA$ and RP, with boosts in Import/Export and Special Cargo Sell Missions.

Alongside this, every player can also claim a free Armored Karin Kuruma (up until June 22), along with a GTA$1M rebate for those who complete all six A Superyacht Life Missions and purchase the Galaxy Super Yacht. We’ve got the official breakdown of all of the rewards, bonuses, and discounts for your convenience right down below:

50% bonus GTA$ and RP on Import/Export Sell Missions

on Import/Export Sell Missions Double GTA$ and RP on Special Cargo Sell Missions, Premium Deluxe Repo Work, Simeon Contact Missions, Top Fun, and Sumo (Remix)

on Special Cargo Sell Missions, Premium Deluxe Repo Work, Simeon Contact Missions, Top Fun, and Sumo (Remix) A free Armored Karin Kuruma, available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos through June 22

available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos through June 22 A GTA$1M rebate for players who complete all six A Superyacht Life Missions and purchase the Galaxy Super Yacht until July 6

for players who complete all six A Superyacht Life Missions and purchase the Galaxy Super Yacht until July 6 Lucky Wheel Top Prize : The Grotti Turismo R

: The Grotti Turismo R Prize Ride: The Grotti Turismo Classic for placing in the Top 5 in LS Car Meet Races for 4 days in a row this week

The Grotti Turismo Classic for placing in the Top 5 in LS Car Meet Races for 4 days in a row this week Test Rides: The Grotti Itali RSX, Grotti Furia, and Grotti X80 Proto

The Grotti Itali RSX, Grotti Furia, and Grotti X80 Proto On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S:

Hao’s Premium Test Ride : The Grotti Turismo Classic

: The Grotti Turismo Classic This week’s Hao’s Special Works Time Trial is between Terminal and Mt. Chiliad

Property Discounts: 50% off Executive Offices and Office Garages, 30% off Office Customizations, Warehouses and Vehicle Warehouses

50% off Executive Offices and Office Garages, 30% off Office Customizations, Warehouses and Vehicle Warehouses Vehicle Discounts: 50% off the Pegassi Speeder, Nagasaki Stryder, Enus Cognoscenti (Armored), and Grotti Stinger, 40% off the Benefactor Krieger, Benefactor Schlagen GT, Benefactor Stirling GT, Bravado Gauntlet Classic Custom, and Grotti Cheetah Classic, plus 30% off the Karin Previon, Grotti X80 Proto, and Grotti Furia

50% off the Pegassi Speeder, Nagasaki Stryder, Enus Cognoscenti (Armored), and Grotti Stinger, 40% off the Benefactor Krieger, Benefactor Schlagen GT, Benefactor Stirling GT, Bravado Gauntlet Classic Custom, and Grotti Cheetah Classic, plus 30% off the Karin Previon, Grotti X80 Proto, and Grotti Furia This month’s GTA+ Member Benefits: The Gunrunning Bunker in Raton Canyon and the Mobile Operations Center free of charge, Double GTA$ and RP on Double Down, free clothing and accessories, and more

The Gunrunning Bunker in Raton Canyon and the Mobile Operations Center free of charge, Double GTA$ and RP on Double Down, free clothing and accessories, and more Prime Gaming Bonuses: All players will receive GTA$100K for playing anytime between June 16 – 22, while those who connect their Social Club account with Prime Gaming will get an additional GTA$100K bonus for playing any time this week. Prime Gaming connected players who are also GTA+ Members will receive an extra GTA$100K — totaling GTA$300K per week.

If you’re still looking for some great GTA Online-related content, then check out our official interview with Franklin Clinton’s voice actor, Shawn Fonteno. In this exclusive conversation, the actor talks about his work as Franklin, the character’s return to the game, and much more.

We’ve also got plenty of other features, news, and quizzes surrounding GTA Online, The Vespucci Job (Remix), and pretty much anything to do with GTA V in the articles down below.

