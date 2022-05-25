PAX West Returns to Seattle in September 2022; Badges on Sale in June

PAX West is officially returning in 2022, welcoming the gaming industry back to Seattle for another instance of the most attended gaming convention on the West Coast. The news came by way of a press release earlier today, which also revealed when badges will be going on sale.

You can check out the full press release, which includes info on tickets, dates, and more, right down below.

PAX West 2022, the most attended gaming convention on the West Coast, reunites the gaming industry in Seattle after a successful and safe 2021 in-person return. The Seattle Convention Center will host PAX West from Friday, September 2, through Monday, September 5, 2022. Badges go on-sale to the public starting Thursday, June 16 at 3:00 PM ET. As in the past, PAX West will feature a bustling show floor with hands-on opportunities with some of the most anticipated upcoming games, panels starring industry personalities and renowned developers, a multitude of gameplay areas dedicated to casual and competitive play, exciting vendors with merchandise and accessories for interactive as well as tabletop gaming, thrilling esports competitions, and much more. Four-day and single-day badges for PAX West will be available to the general public starting Thursday, June 16 at 3:00 PM ET via the official PAX West website. Four-day badges will sell for $235, while individual Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday badges will go for $62 each. After the reunion in Seattle, PAX Unplugged 2022 will welcome tabletop-loving legions to Philadelphia’s Pennsylvania Convention Center from Friday, December 2, through Sunday, December 4, 2022. Weekend and single-day PAX Unplugged badges will go on sale this summer.

Just like PAX East, the show will meet or exceed CDC, local, and state health and safety requirements. That means that all attendees, exhibitors, ReedPop staff, Penny Arcade staff, and PAX enforcers must show proof of a completed COVID-19 vaccination series for entry to PAX West 2022 and approved face coverings are required to be worn at all times.

